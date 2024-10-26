Franco DiGiovannantonio, 94, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on October 14, 2024. On November 24, 1929, Franco was born in Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy to the late Filomeno and Angelina DiGiovannantonio.

Franco grew up on a small farm along the Adriatic Sea coast of Italy. He enjoyed sharing stories of his childhood, growing up on a farm with his extended family and only brother.

He endured the hardships of growing up in Italy during WWII. His home was occupied by German soldiers for nearly 2 years. When the Italians joined the allies in 1943, the soldiers left his home, but not until taking everything of value on their way out. He learned at a very young age how to withstand the misfortunes that come to us in life. He never let adversity stand in the way of achieving his dreams.

Franco met Elizabetta, his future wife while in Italy. They were married and started their family before arriving in America in December, 1958. They were blessed with three children, Carlo DiGiovannantonio of Waldorf, MD, Maria Graham of Punta Gorda, FL., and Frank DiGiovannantonio of Waldorf, MD.

Franco was a proud husband and father. When he wasn’t working in the business which he built shortly after arriving in America (Franco Tile and Marble) you could always find him in the yard or in his garden. He and his wife of 54 years would spend weeks canning the vegetables they didn’t share with family and friends. He took great pride in caring for and cultivating his garden, much the way he did his family. His focus in life was that of a provider and caregiver. He dedicated all that he had to those he cared for.

Franco was predeceased by his parents, beloved wife, and brother Gino DiGiovannantonio. He is survived by his children and grandchildren Frank DiGiovannantonio III, Dominic DiGiovannantonio, Nicholas DiGiovannantonio, Gabrielle DiGiovannantonio, Amanda Mundt, Drew Graham, Megan Thomas, and Shawn Freeze Sr. Great-Grandchildren, Aidan Mundt, Skylar Freeze, Shawn Freeze Jr.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A mass will be held the following day at 10:00 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will follow after the service at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd, Clinton, MD 20735.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Chesapeake.

