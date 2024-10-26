Robert “Bob” Walter Adcock, age 69, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away Monday, October 21, 2024, at the St. Mary’s Nursing Center.

Bob was born February 5, 1955, in Charles County Maryland to the late William Howard Adcock and late Clara Dorothy Williams. He graduated from Potomac High School in 1972.

Bob was an extremely kind man, he had strong moral principles, and was ethically driven, not to mention his suave witty humor.

Bob began his career as a carpenter and later it became his hobby. He continued to hone his skill as a craftsman throughout his life and took great pleasure in many woodworking projects, large and small. He was a self-taught wood carver and amateur cartoonist, creating intricate realistic designs or tongue-in-cheek depictions of his own life. “Look at this cool stick,” he would say with enthusiasm, and slowly, an elaborate figure or caricature would emerge.

In 1974, he apprenticed at Custom Electric in Marlow Heights, beginning his lifelong career in the electrical trade. He joined the Local 26 IBEW Union as a journeyman and became a master electrician in 1984.

During his electrical career, Bob was employed at Truland Electric, and Mona Electric, but he was the most valued employee at Adcock Systems, a Fire Alarm, Electric, Emergency Systems company, which was started in 1997 by his brother, George Adcock. Bob was the happiest there, working (and wise cracking) alongside his brother, George, and his longtime friend, Werner Herrera, who he met and mentored while at Adcock Systems.

Bob was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was proud of his family, loved them wholeheartedly and cherished the time they spent together.

Bob was also a wonderful husband to his wife, Sara, and their shared humor on life, made for a fun time together. They had a blessed relationship. Even mundane chores were fun when they did them together. They could be found horseback riding every weekend, Bob on his majestic white Percheron draft horse and Sara on her spirited quarter-horse.

Although he would hate to be called an armchair philosopher, Bob always had a deep curiosity about the world and pursued new ideas with an open-minded relish. On any given day he could be found reading world literature, solving a crossword puzzle, talking to and petting his horse, or driving a four-wheeler far too fast!

He is survived by his wife Sara Lewis, sister Margaret Caulkins, brother George Adcock (Mary Adcock); and his former spouse Marian Lane, their children Andrew Adcock, Megan Adcock (Jason Berger), and Rachel Sutton (Bradlee Sutton), and grandchildren, Charlotte Sutton, Eric Sutton, Ava Berger, and Elijah Berger.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Howard Adcock and Clara Dorothy Williams and his sister Joyce Brookbank.