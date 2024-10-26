Lucy Anne Vallandingham Dixon, 80, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on October 16, 2024. Born on May 8, 1944, Lucy was a beacon of love and dedication, well-known for her caring and fun-loving nature. She took immense pride in her family, cherishing her roles as a wife, mother, sister, and proud Nana.

Lucy graduated from Margaret Brent High School and went on to become a successful small business owner, operating a popular upholstery shop. Her commitment to her community extended to her spiritual life as a devoted member of Mount Zion Methodist Church.

Her legacy continues through her loving daughters, Michelle (Shelly) Evans (Frederick, Jr.) and Kelly Anne Dixon Hammett (Todd Merson), and her grandchildren, Frederick (Freddy) William Evans III, Kevin Allen Hammett, Bradley Dixon Evans, Megan Marie Bowie (Billy) and Alexander Cole Evans. She is also survived by her siblings; Judy (Lynn) Hudson, Pat (Phil) Clark, Melinda “Lee” (Tommy) Ford, Milly (Bosie) Farrell, and Irving (Lynn) Vallandingham, Lucy was a beloved sister. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Harry O., her parents, Lucy and Howard, and her siblings Jimmy, Joan, Harrison, Susan, and Mocky.

Lucy’s hobbies included shopping, listening to music, and enthusiastically supporting the Ravens. Her warmth and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Her life will be honored with Family and Friends at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD on Tuesday October 29, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers following immediately at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville, MD followed by interment at the Vallandingham Family Cemetery in Clements, MD. A family gathering will proceed interment at Susannah’s Watch located on Sandgates Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at 1041 Route 3 N, Building A, Gambrills, MD 21054 or Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren and Billy Bowie.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.