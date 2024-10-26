Janet Burroughs Rowland, 91 of Solomons, MD (Formerly of Leonardtown, MD) passed away on October 14, 2024 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD with her loving family at her side.

She was born on May 3, 1933 in St. Mary’s County to the late E. Ray Burroughs and Esther (nee: Hancock) Burroughs.

Janet was a dedicated and skilled nurse for 54 years. She began her career at Sibley Memorial Hospital, before moving to the National Institute for Health where she was a Radiation Therapy nurse. She met Gene, the love of her life in 1972. They married March 22,1973 bringing together 6 teenagers and making a family just like the Brady Bunch. They decided to move back to her roots in St Marys County where she worked at (now) Med Star St Marys Hospital for 10 years. Before retirement she spent time working for St. Mary’s Health Department. Once “retired” she continued to stay busy volunteering for Hospice House of St Marys, Meals on Wheels, and Sotterley Plantation where she was recently honored with the distinction as a “Sotterley Fellow” for her many years of dedicated service. She was a generous, caring woman who was always willing to help. For family and friends, she was always available for advice and support. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Janet is survived by her children, Bruce Rowe (Betty) of LaPlata, MD and Linda Ireland of Lexington Park, MD; step-children: Michael Rowland (Rebecca) of Semora, NC, Mary Melcon (Steve) of Orlando, FL, Steve Rowland (Lisa) of St. Charles, IL, and Sue Rowland of Fredrick, MD. She is survived by her brother Lynn; Hudson. She was also blessed with 10 beautiful grandchildren: Jennifer Hays (Nate), Chris Ireland (Carol), Kate Rowland, Anna Bond (Nathan), Pete Melcon (Eliza), John Melcon (Kelly), Cece Rowland, Max Rowland, Brendan O’Connell, and Julia O’Connell; 12 great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Gene, parents and her siblings: Warren Burroughs, Lillian Sargeant, Louise Burroughs, Martha Dyson, Ruth “Puddin” Burroughs, Sally Raley, Virginia “Ginny” Burroughs, George Burroughs (Grace), Ethel Burroughs, Mary Emily (Tootie) Wrabley, and Kenneth (Kenny) Burroughs.

Family will receive friends on Monday, October 28, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Rev. Debbie Kirk at 1:00 p.m. at All Faith Episcopal Church, 38885 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Nathan Hays, John Melcon, Peter Melcon, Brendan O’Connell, Christopher Ireland, Brian Wrabley. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Rowland, Mike Rowland, and Bruce Rowe.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or the American Heart Association, 1150 18th Street NW, Suite 900, Washington D.C. 20036-3808.

