Vera Lynn Case, 64, of California, MD passed away suddenly on October 17, 2024 with her loving family at her side.

She was born on October 25, 1959 in Washington, DC to the late Albert (Bus) Roderick and Hilda Leona Woodburn.

She was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1977. On December 26, 2001 she married her beloved husband, Robert Dale Case. Together they enjoyed crabbing, fishing and gardening. Vera was known to jump off any pier or seawall if she saw a crab. If she was able to, she would have had a crab net in her hands 24/7. She ensured all three of her grandchildren knew how to pick a crab starting at the age of 2. She was a dedicated grandmother, every moment with them was cherished. She also enjoyed attending concerts and watching scary movies with her oldest granddaughter Chloe and younger daughter Ashley. She enjoyed playing outside and doing crafts with her two youngest grandchildren Cain and Luna. Her favorite holiday was Halloween but also enjoyed decorating for Christmas. She was a loyal NASCAR fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr as well as Dale Earnhardt Jr. She enjoyed showing her NASCAR collection to those that visited her home.

She is survived by her husband Robert Dale Case; her children Sonya May Woodburn Wilson (Skylar), Ashley Marie Renshaw (Chris); and her grandchildren Chloe Lynn Stehman, Cain Dale Wilson and Luna Leona Wilson. She is also survived by her brothers, Albert (Ricky) Roderick Woodburn Jr. (Shirley) and John Albert Barrientos (Mirella).

Vera was preceded in death by her parents, Albert (Bus) Roderick Woodburn, Hilda Leona Woodburn, her sisters Patricia (Pat) Lee Zimmerman and Barbara Anne Barrientos.

The family is having a private service.

