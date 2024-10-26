On October 20th, 2024, Thomas Anthony Grubaugh passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and family. Tom was born October 21, 1941, to his parents Louis Lenard Grubaugh and Genevieve Bruck of Champagne, IL who preceded him in death.

After graduating high school, he joined the United States Marine Corp, where he proudly served for 20 years. During his service, he experienced many accomplishments which included being aboard the USS Kearsarge when CDR Wally Schirra who was piloting Mercury-7, was recovered from the Pacific Ocean, he also served a 13-month tour in Vietnam. One of Tom’s favorite memories from the USMC was when he was selected for a tour of duty at the U.S. Embassy in Dublin, Ireland. His first accomplishment when arriving in Dublin was establishing an Assumption of Command. Following his retirement from the USMC in 1980, Tom spent the next 26 years working for the Federal Government and retired as the Director of Logistics for PMA-260 in 2006.

In 1965, Tom met his future wife, Barbara. They quickly fell in love and after four months they were married on July 10, 1965. Tom and Barbara were happily married and spent the next 52 years together before Barbara sadly passed away in August 2017 with Tom by her side. They were blessed with two children: Heather Easley (Gary) of Hollywood, MD, and Christopher Grubaugh of Manassas, VA. Furthermore, Tom was a proud and doting grandfather to four grandchildren: Brandon Vincent (Jody-Lee), Hunter Rosenthal, Ella Grubuagh, and Lena Grubaugh.

In his free time, he enjoyed taking pictures of his grandkids at their sporting events, spending time with family, connecting with childhood friends, listening to Irish music, and volunteering at the Senior Center. Tom was described as a loving, charismatic, supportive, and kind-hearted man by those who knew him.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister Beverly Moore of Mahomet, IL. He is Survived by his children, grandchildren, brother Jerry Grubaugh of Benton, IL, and many nieces and nephews located across the United States.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of St. Mary’s County.

Private services will be conducted at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.

