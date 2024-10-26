Jarvis Mallonee Bennett, 92, of Solomons, MD, (formerly of Breton Bay, Leonardtown, MD) passed away peacefully on September 28, 2024 at Asbury in Solomons, with his loving family at his side.

He was born on August 27, 1932 in Asheville, NC to the late Jarvis Cordell Bennett and Maude Viola (nee: Mallonee) Bennett. He was known by many as Mal and affectionately by his family as “Big Guy.”

In 1954, Mal was drafted into the US Army and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1956. On January 8, 1955, he married his beloved wife, Joan Shope in Weaverville, NC. Together they celebrated over 69 wonderful years of marriage. He attended Elon College on a Football and Track Scholarship and he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business in 1958. He was able to attend college on a football and track scholarship He owned and operated his own commercial cleaning company, Buswell and Bennett Commercial Cleaners for many successful years, until his retirement in 1990.

He was athletic and a true sports fanatic. As his son grew-up he actively coached various football and basketball teams his son played on. He had an affinity for the water and enjoyed boating, waterskiing, and fishing. He was an avid golfer and also enjoyed watching it on television. He looked forward to college basketball competition watching the teams compete in March Madness. He also enjoyed cheering on the former Washington Redskins.

In addition to his beloved wife, Joan, Big Guy is also survived by his children: John Mallonee Bennett (Nancy) of Centreville, VA, Tracy Bennett McInturff of Centreville, VA, and Wendy Bennett Norris of Greenville, NC; his grandchildren: Ryan Daniel Bennett, John Mallonee Bennett, Jr. (Becky), Michael Patrick Bennett, Cole Patrick McInturff (Jackie), and Maggie McInturff Weiler (Nicholas); great grandchildren: Callum Gary McInturff, Luke Gary Weiler, John Mallonee Bennett, III, and Emma Olivia Bennett; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jarvis and Maude Bennett, and his son-in-law, Gary Patrick McInturff.

All service will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.