Peter Douglas Butt, 76, of Lexington Park, MD passed away suddenly on September 4, 2024 with his loving wife at his side.

He was born on May 27, 1948 in Glenridge, NJ to the late William and Lorraine (nee: Beck) Butt.

Peter is a 1966 graduate of Chatham High School and 1968 graduate of Hudson Valley Community College with an Associate’s degree in engineering. He continued his education studying information systems management through the University of Maryland University College. In 1968 he enlisted in the United States Navy, and served his country during the Vietnam War until 1972 when he was honorably discharged. On November 22, 1972, he married his beloved wife, Teresa Marie Butt in Mannington, WV. They celebrated over 51 wonderful years of marriage.

He was a skilled and valued employee of the Department of Defense at Patuxent River Naval Air Station for over 46 years as an Engineer until his retirement in 2014. During his employment he earned many awards and accommodations, including the Meritorious Civilian Service award twice and the Career Service Award from the Department of the Navy. He also owned and operated Communications Facilities (a sound and lighting company) for over 40 years proudly serving the local schools and community events.

Peter was an avid Ham Radio operator; earning the MARS Appreciation award. He was active in the St. Mary’s County Amateur Radio Club for over 40 years.

In addition to his beloved wife, Teresa; Peter is also survived by his sister, Katherine Butt and brother, William Butt (Barbara); sister-in-law’s: Carolyn Richardson, Barbara Butt, Carol Butt and Mary Jo Daniel; brother-in-law, Mitch Richardson; step-brother-in-law and step sister-in-law Donnie Luzadder (Sharon) and Terri Ann Nuzum (Bill); nieces: Laura Lee Holtz, Georgia Bowerman, Mary K. Wilkinson, Angela K. Leonard, and Christy Richardson; nephews: Adam Butt (William), Mitchell Richardson (Carolyn & Mitch), and James Leonard; great nephews: Emerson, River and Orion Holtz, Evan Richardson, Nolan Leonard and Briggs Wilkinson; great nieces: Audrey and Morgan Bowerman, Breelyn Wilkinson, Rosie Leonard, Crystal Butt and Reese Richardson; and extended family and friends.

Peter is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lorraine Butt, brother, Mark Butt; sister, Marge and her wife, Susan; nephew, Bruce Wilkinson; father-in-law, Donald T. Daniel; mother-in-law’s, Mary K. Daniel and Sarah A. Daniel; and brother-in-law, Peter A. Daniel.

The family is having a Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at the Pax River Naval Air Museum 22156 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park MD.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pax River Naval Air Museum, 22156 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653 or to the Pete Butt Engineering Scholarship.

