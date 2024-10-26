It is with profound sadness that the family of Perrin Douglas Hupp share his tragic passing. Perrin left us on October 12, 2024, at the age of 22 years old.

He was a lifelong resident of Lusby, Maryland, born to Robert and Jennifer Hupp in August of 2002 at Calvert Memorial Hospital. He graduated from Patuxent High School in 2020 and was a proud new member of the Steam Fitters Union Local 602.

Along with his parents, Perrin will be sadly missed by his brother, Miles Hupp, his grandmother Mary Ellen Blackburn, his aunts Bonnie Kovacs and Melinda Weilminster, his uncles Joey Kovacs and Mark Weilminster, his cousin Trevor Weilminster; as well as numerous beloved relatives and friends.

In addition to achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 2018, as a member of Troop 1684, Perrin also went on to earn both a Bronze and Silver Palm in demonstration of his service to the community and his embodiment of the Scout Spirit and Oath.

The Hupps will be receiving guests and mourners on October 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane in Lusby Maryland 20657.

A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m., with announcement of a reception to follow.

Perrin was a wonderful pet owner and lover of animals. A Memorial Donation may be made in his name to the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Calvert County MD, in lieu of flowers.

We are left with a hole in our hearts the size of the universe, but we believe that love once shared will always remain. We will remember Perrin forever.