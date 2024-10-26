Barbara J. Crawford-Gaines, 80, of Tracys Landing, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on October 15, 2024. Barbara was born on September 09, 1944, and was the beloved daughter of the late Richard and Myrtle Ogle. She was born with a caring soul that she shared with the world and a deep loyalty to her friends and family.

Barbara resided in southern Maryland where she raised her two beautiful boys and married the love of her life, William Gaines (AKA Billy Boy). Barbara was a devoted caregiver and was known for putting others first throughout the entirety of her life, from caring for her elderly neighbors to taking care of her disabled son Danny for 29 faithful years. Barbara was a beloved home daycare owner, another example of her caregiving personality. Her life was a testament of her unwavering dedication to nurturing and supporting the children and families she served in her home. In addition to being a home daycare operator, Barbara enjoyed reading Danielle Steele novels, going on family trips, volunteering at her church pantry and serving at annual fundraising dinners. She especially loved spending time with her grandbabies and family. Her love was never lost and could be felt by anyone who was near her.

Barbara was the faithful wife of the late Billy Boy Gaines; dear sister of the late Robert Ogle, Beverly Soper, Betty Culbertson, and Charlie Ogle; proud mother of Dwayne Crawford and the late Danny Crawford. In addition to her son, Barbara is also survived by her daughter-in-law Wendy Crawford; her three granddaughters Julie (Michael) Clark, Lauren (Jona) Hidalgo, and Danielle Crawford; and her four great grandchildren Kaylee, Brayden, Wyatt, and Mario. She will be deeply missed and thought of often. We find peace in knowing she is reconnected in heaven with those who passed before her.

There will be a viewing service on October 21, 2024, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings. Funeral services for Barbara will be held on October 22, 2024, at 11:00 am at Rausch Funeral Home, officiated by The Rev. Patti Sachs. Burial will immediately follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens cemetery in Davidsonville, MD.