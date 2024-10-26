John Mark Read, affectionately known as “Jack,” age 72, of Lusby, Maryland, and formerly of Hampton, Virginia, passed away on October 17, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Born on November 6, 1951, in Newport News, Virginia, John was the beloved son of the late Nancy Read Whitacre and Frank Garvin Read.

John is survived by his loving wife, Robin Read, with whom he shared over 30 wonderful years of marriage since their wedding on December 4, 1993. He leaves behind his children, Savannah Read of Lexington Park, MD, and Mark Read of Pasadena, MD; his stepdaughter, Stephanie Pulsinelli of Lusby, MD; and his cherished grandchildren, Lilly Lankford, Layla Lankford, and Calianna Straughn, all of Lusby. He will also be deeply missed by his siblings, Craig Read of Yorktown, VA, and Betty Read of Grafton, VA, along with a host of extended family, dear friends, and former students.

John was a proud graduate of Kecoughtan High School, Class of 1970, and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Randolph-Macon College. In 1993, he moved to Calvert County, Maryland, from Hampton, Virginia, where John began his impactful career as a Social Studies teacher with the Calvert County Public School System. His dedication to teaching spanned 19 years, during which he left an indelible mark on his students and colleagues. John retired in June 2018, though his legacy of kindness, curiosity, and passion for learning lives on in all those he taught.

A devoted member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lusby, John’s faith and commitment to community were evident in all he did. His warmth, humor, and gentle spirit will be remembered by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on November 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 11000 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657, with Pastor Dave Showalter and Pastor Myungha Baek officiating. Green, John’s favorite color, will be the color of the day, a symbol of the vibrancy and warmth he brought into the lives of others.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to honor John’s memory by contributing to a cause dear to his heart or by simply performing a kind act in his memory. John’s legacy of love, wisdom, and generosity will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know him.