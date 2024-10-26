Nancy Taylor McQueeney, a beloved matriarch and cherished friend, passed away on October 20, 2024, in Prince Frederick, MD, at the age of 89. Born on September 16, 1935, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of Mildred Caldwell Taylor and Robert Arthur Taylor, both of whom predeceased her.

Nancy was a wonderful mother whose unwavering support, wisdom, and love shaped the lives of her family. She was married to Theobald “Ted” Mathew McQueeney, who passed away on February 16, 1990. Together, they created a nurturing home filled with laughter and love, and they shared a special joy in dancing together, where their love flourished. Now reunited, they can once again hit the dance floor and twirl to the music they cherished.

Her passions included gardening, where she found solace and joy among her flowers, and sewing, crafting beautiful pieces for her family and friends. Nancy also loved swimming and bowling, often sharing these activities with her loved ones. She dedicated many years to babysitting in Accokeek, MD, where she became a beloved figure in the community, known for her gentle spirit and nurturing heart.

Nancy is survived by her children: JoAnn Kolb (Brian), Colleen McQueeney, Michael “Mike” McQueeney, Patrick “Pat” McQueeney (Laura Lee), Debora “Debbie” Drake (Steve), and Kathleen “Kathy” DePhillip (Buddy). She was preceded in death by her daughter Jayne Lee Stern (Jerry). Nancy also leaves behind a treasured legacy of grandchildren: Earle Kolb, Robert Kolb (Jessica), Adam Crabill (America), Angela Crabill, Samantha McQueeney, Evan James (EJ) McQueeney, Kevin McQueeney, Taylor McQueeney, Shannon McQueeney, Brady McQueeney (Kendall), Spencer Drake (Marisa), Amber Drake (Navon), Bryan DePhillip, and Kasey Welti (David), as well as great-grandchildren: Xyla Stansberry, Willow Crabill, Jeryn Crabill, Veda Drake, Vonte Rice, Jonas Drake, Aiden Jackson, and Danielle Welti, who will carry her memory forward. She is also survived by her siblings: Shirley Daniels and Jean Nelson, along with her late brothers George, Thomas, and Robert Lee Taylor.

An alumna of Eastern High School, Nancy devoted her life to being a dedicated homemaker, creating a loving environment that fostered family bonds and cherished memories.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will take place at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Ln, Lusby, MD 20657, on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Visitation will be held from 1 PM to 2 PM, followed by a service at 2 PM and a gathering with light refreshments at a location to be announced. Interment will be private.

Nancy’s legacy of kindness, compassion, and love will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake and the Alzheimer’s Association.