Diane Ramsey, 81, passed away on October 21, 2024, at her home in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Diane was born on September 4, 1943, in Nelson County, Virginia to the late Aubrey and Carrie Fitzgerald. Diane is also preceded in death by her husband William C. Ramsey.

Originally from Montebello, Virginia, Diane moved to Calvert County after her husband, William decided to follow his sister to Alexandria Virginia to find better employment. Soon after Diane joined him in Alexandria, and they were married. William found work in Calvert County as the Superintendent of the golf course in Lusby, and they moved to the Ranch Club. They moved around Calvert County over the years but ended up in Prince Frederick where they started Ramsey Mulch, a wholesale mulch business. Diane helped with the administrative part of that business until her husbands death in 1999. During this time Diane also worked for Calvert County Schools, working her way up to Manager of Cafeterias before her retirement. Diane enjoyed reading and working on crossword puzzles during her retirement.

Diane is survived by a son, Mark A. Ramsey and his wife Dana and grandmother of Kelly Jennings and her husband John, and Robert L. Ramsey and his wife Crista. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Devin Jennings, Dylan Wilmer, William Wilmer, Nash Ramsey and Lennon Ramsey.

Services will be held in Waynesboro Virginia.