Helen “Grammie” Armiger Montfort, 89, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on October 21, 2024, at her home with her family by her side. Born on November 16, 1934, in Washington, D.C, Helen was the daughter of Marigold (Umberger) and Lorin Hopkins Armiger. Helen enjoyed playing softball in her younger years, and her passion for sports shined through her life-long love of her favorite teams: the Washington Senators, Washington Redskins and the Baltimore Orioles. She was an active member of the All Saints Church and enjoyed her many friends there. Helen loved her John Deere tractor. She was an honorary member of the Coast Guard Ladies’ Auxiliary. Grammie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Helen is survived by her children, Barbara Stubbs and her husband Joe, Robert Montfort, Susan Lewis, Linda Montfort (fiancé Charles), and Paul Montfort and his wife CeCe; grandchildren Heather (Jeremy), Sarah (Patrick), Sammie (Andrew), Felicia (Tim), Robert Jr., Tony (Tina), Jennifer (Mike), Annemarie (Billy), David (Kayla), Connie, Sabrina, Missy (Danny), Joy (Tyler), Zack (Stephanie), and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Leonard Montfort.