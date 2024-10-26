Rosa Alonzo Aguilar, 88, of Lanham passed away October 24, 2024. She was born March 1, 1936 in Guatemala City, Guatemala to Juan Francisco Alonzo Garcia and Matilde Carmen Sofia Girr Scheel. Rosa moved to the United States in 1960 and married Adolfo Aguilar in 1964. They lived in Washington, DC and Brentwood before settling in Lanham. She worked for the Archdiocese of Washington, DC as a housekeeper and cook for many years. In her spare time Rosa enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking, American history, especially World War II, and spending time with her family. Family always came first for Rosa, and she will be greatly missed.

Rosa was preceded in death by her husband Adolfo Aguilar, son Jose Luis Aguilar, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by her daughter Liliana Barber and her husband Michael of Sunderland, daughter-in-law Deborah Aguilar of Annapolis, 5 grandchildren: Charlene DeWitt, Savannah Aguilar, Lauren Barber, Melissa Aguilar, and Dylan Barber, 5 great-grandchildren, and sisters Violeta Peith of Clifton, VA, Matilde Del Valle of Mexico, and Aura Salazar of Guatemala.