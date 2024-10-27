All Arrests and Criminal Summons Issued in St. Mary’s County 10/18/2024 to 10/24/2024

Each week, SMNEWSNET.COM will provide a list of all arrests and criminal summonses issued in St. Mary’s County. In the spirit of transparency, we are committed to keeping our community informed about local law enforcement activities.

This list includes arrests made by both the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, providing a comprehensive look at the incidents impacting our community.

Between Friday, October 18, 2024 to Thursday October 24, 2014 there were 14 arrests made and 20 criminal summonses issued.

October 18, 2024

Jonathan Pease, 39, of Clements, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – first degree and assault – second degree​.

Christine Beasley, 52, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree​.

William Lewis Lawrence, 37, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of CDS possession – not cannabis, and CDS: possess paraphernalia​.

Trisha Kathleen Jones, 48, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft less than $100.00​.

Hailey Nicole Hancock, 20, of California, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with four counts of theft: $100 to under $1,500 and one count of theft scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000​.

Samantha Marie Shadrick, 42, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with CDS possession – not cannabis and CDS possession of paraphernalia​.

Paola Andrea Agreda-Vargas, 31, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft less than $100.00​.

Richard James Rhodes, 52, of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft less than $100.00​.

Angela Marie Hanson, 52, of California, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with multiple counts of theft less than $100.00, theft: $100 to under $1,500, and theft scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000​.

Michael Tyree Mitchell, 41, of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons and charged with malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000​.

Jontae L. Proctor, 21, of unknown address, was arrested and charged with possession of contraband in a place of confinement​.

Sabrina Brianna Thompson, 25, of Arlington, Texas, was issued a criminal summons and charged with violating an out-of-state order​.

October 20, 2024

Stefanie Christin Brummitt, 37, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft less than $100.00​.

Thomas Roth, of Callaway, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree​.

Dajon Paulette Thomas, 27, of Lusby, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree​.

Matthew Aaron Hall, 38, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft less than $100.00​.

John E. Nichols, 34, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with violating a protective order, disorderly conduct, four counts of assault – second degree, and obstructing and hindering​.

Ceasar Gonzalez-Lopez, 34, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with attempted arson – first degree and arson/threat​.

October 21, 2024

Andre D. Dickens, 40, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with violating a protective order​.

Zachary A. Kiger, 35, of unknown address, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree burglary – dwelling, trespass – posted property, and CDS: possess paraphernalia​.

October 22, 2024

Siobhan Kayser, 37, of California, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with trespass: private property and theft less than $100.00​.

James Blackistone, 31, of Great Mills, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree of a DOC employee​.

Charles Clifton Bement, 43, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with two counts of harassment: a course of conduct and two counts of electronic communication harassment​.

October 23, 2024

Lisa Nassauk, 41, of California, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree​.

Rodolfo Sandoval-Tenorio, 34, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess-not cannabis and CDS: possess paraphernalia​.

Carroll Ignatius Norris Jr., 50, of Hollywood, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500​.

Steven Barker, 52, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with violating a protective order​.

October 24, 2024

Randy D. Moore, 24, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree of a DOC employee​.

Jeffery M. Chase, 60, of California, Maryland, was arrested and charged with trespass: private property​.

Christopher Kalil Gant, 25, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute – cannabis and CDS: possess cannabis over civil use​.