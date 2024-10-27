All Arrests and Criminal Summons Issued in Charles County 10/11/2024 to 10/24/2024

SMNEWSNET.COM will provide a list of all arrests and criminal summonses issued in Charles County. In the spirit of transparency, we are committed to keeping our community informed about local law enforcement activities.

This list includes arrests made by both the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, providing a comprehensive look at the incidents impacting our community.

For the two weeks from Friday, October 11, 2024 to Thursday October 24, 2014 there were 24 arrests made and 50 criminal summonses issued.

October 11, 2024

William Asbury Jacks, 40, of Clinton, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Kevin Jerrell Johnson, 43, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500 and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

Collin Ryan Winegar, 26, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

James Bernard Barnes, 46, of District Heights, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with two counts of violating a protective order.

Christopher Ralph Sims, 35, of Sumter, South Carolina, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $1,500 to under $25,000.

Jecson Jose Quintanilla, 20, of Annandale, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons and charged with burglary – fourth degree – store and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

Denis Membreno Amaya, 22, of Alexandria, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons and charged with burglary – fourth degree – store and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

Michael David Turriff, 60, of Pomfret, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Ronnie Darnell Gutrick Jr., 29, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500 and making a false statement to a peace officer.

Michael Justin Kay, 40, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Ronald Edward Miles Jr., 61, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Marcus Teray Young, 33, of Washington, DC, was issued a criminal summons and charged with violating a protective order.

Tammy Lee Harrison, 52, of White Plains, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

October 13, 2024

Byron Keith Sneed, 39, of Washington, DC, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Carlos Daniel Barreda, 18, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Siddia Koren Grinage, 23, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft less than $100.

October 14, 2024

Robert Leroy Barnes, 24, of Washington, DC, was arrested and charged with burglary – first degree, theft: $25,000 to under $100,000, and rogue and vagabond.

Dimiuan Paul Jackson, 24, of Washington, DC, was arrested and charged with burglary – first degree, theft: $25,000 to under $100,000, and rogue and vagabond.

Michael Anthony Jackson, 32, of Indian Head, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – first degree and assault – second degree.

October 15, 2024

Justus Kyree Clark, 22, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a firearm with a prior conviction of a disqualifying crime, possession of a machine gun for aggressive purposes, and possession of a firearm without a serial number​.

October 16, 2024

Shawndale Yates, 33, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with animal cruelty and failure to provide for an animal​.

Dashawn Thompson, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with malicious destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more​.

Tae’jeaune Andrea Gray, 22, of Indian Head, Maryland, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a serial number, carrying a handgun on his person, and carrying a loaded handgun on his person​.

Janiya Nicole Hutchings, 19, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct​.

Deonna Monae Manuel, 26, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500​.

Joseph Glenn Riley Jr., 35, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500​.

Joseph R. Quade, 78, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

October 17, 2024

Amari Jaden Spears, 22, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, firearm possession with a criminal conviction for a felony, violation of rapid-fire activator restrictions, possession with intent to distribute cannabis, possession of cannabis above civil limits, possession of firearms in relation to controlled dangerous substances, and possession of a firearm during drug trafficking.

Janet Champagnie, of Washington, D.C., was issued a criminal summons and charged with failure to comply with a peace order.

Roderick Scott Woodall, 40, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Jerrold Thomas Jacquez, 67, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Michelle Nicole Gross, 39, of Indian Head, Maryland, was issued a criminal citation for an unspecified offense.

October 18, 2024

Heimon Yasser Aguero-Matute, 34, of Newburg, Maryland, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis), possession of a stolen regulated firearm, carrying a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and making a false statement to a peace officer.

Jerrold Thomas Jacquez, 66, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal citation for an unspecified offense.

Devonte Rashad Simpson, 26, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and theft: $100 to under $1,500​.

Kamari Jeremiah Kurtis Pitts, 23, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property valued at $1,000+ and disorderly conduct​.

Chandler Lamont Cotton Jr., 28, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree and assault – first degree​.

Edward Devon Gadson, 26, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree​.

Heimon Yasser Aguero-Matute, 34, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance – not cannabis, possession of a regulated firearm – stolen, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and making a false statement to a peace officer​.

Brittany Elizabeth Skinner, 29, of Brandywine, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree​.

Alphonso Walter Pendergrass, 63, of La Plata, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with harassment: a course of conduct​.

Tevin Archer Woodland, 27, of Washington, DC, was arrested and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500 and trespass: private property​.

Victoria Perez, age unknown, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with failure to return a rented vehicle​.

Destiny Virginia Harris, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with two counts of assault – second degree, disorderly conduct, and trespass: private property​.

Katina Mae Johnson, 32, of Port Tobacco, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with school: disturb operation.

October 19, 2024

Justin Jamil Allen, 38, of Bowie, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree and violation of a protective order​.

Dewayne Green, of La Plata, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree and arson/threat​.

Wayne Paul Green, 36, of La Plata, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree​.

Thomas Wilfred Livers, III, 34, of Marbury, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree​.

Tyrone Donta Womack, 30, of La Plata, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with failure to comply with a peace order​.

October 20, 2024

Tatyana Monet Williams, 27, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree​.

Kevin Morgan, 44, of La Plata, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – first degree​.

Harold Andrew Howard, 53, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault – first degree and a race/religious crime against a person/group​.

Chavis Eugene Griggs, 33, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – first degree​.

Shaun Sylvester Johnson, 43, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

October 21, 2024

Nikiesha Marshall, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with vulnerable adult abuse/custodian​.

Dellonte Rashuan Seburn, 45, of La Plata, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree​.

Danielle Baker, 29, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with failure to comply with a peace order​.

Timothy Thompson, Jr., 27, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree and false imprisonment​.

Jaion Deonte Benson, 20, of La Plata, Maryland, was arrested and charged with theft: $1,500 to under $25,000, possession of burglary tools, and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000​.

Keith Christopher Jackson, II, 53, of Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested and charged with intoxicated public disturbance, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle with an unrestrained occupant under 16, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while impaired by alcohol​.

Jeffrey Linwood Plater, 44, of Glenarden, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – first degree​.

Sukaina Poitevien, 39, of La Plata, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree​.

Towanda Shacks, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with vulnerable adult abuse/custodian​.

Justin Lontay Johnson, 29, of Indian Head, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft less than $100.

Sidi Mohamed Toure, 30, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

October 22, 2024

Kayla Tristan Johnson, 19, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with cds: poss cannabis over civil, cds: poss paraphernalia, and cds poss w/int dist-cannabis.

Damari Matthew Goddard, 21, of White Plains, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: poss cannabis over civil, CDS: poss paraphernalia, and CDS poss w/int dist-cannabis.

October 23, 2024

Alvonte Zellars, 29, of unknown address, was issued a criminal summons and charged with mal destr prop value $1,000+.

Keith Demarr Young, 39, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Erica Thomas, 50, of Hughesville, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with obscene mat/publsh/distrib and obscene mat/poss w/in dist.

Jerry Thomas Jacquez, 67, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500 and trespass: private property.

Jaion Deonte Benson, 20, of La Plata, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with mal destr prop value $1,000+, rogue and vagabond, and theft less than $100.

Patricia Laverne Thompson, 48, of La Plata, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault-first degree and assault-second degree.

October 24, 2024

Kenneth Postell, 58, of White Plains, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with vehicl/rentd: fail return.

Stacy-Ann Olivia McLean, 29, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with violate prot order.

Thomas Kevin Benton, 42, of La Plata, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500 and theft scheme: $100 to <$1,500.

Aelese Diane Finch, 63, of Brandywine, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Raven Boudreaux, 29, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault-second degree.

Melvin Joseph Baker, 65, of Bryans Road, Maryland, was arrested and charged with false statement to officer.