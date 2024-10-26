PGPD Investigating Incident Involving County School Bus

PGPD patrol officers and detectives are on scene in the 4100 block of Suitland Road investigating an evolving situation involving a county school bus.

At approximately 2:05 pm today, a citizen called 911 after seeing a man board the bus which was carrying three elementary school students. Officers were immediately dispatched and at 2:09 pm stopped the bus and were able to quickly determine the students were all safe.

The man seen boarding the bus earlier was no longer on board.

The preliminary investigation revealed the bus driver picked up the man and drove him into Washington, DC, with the students on board before returning to the county.

Initial information indicates the driver knows the man and is possibly related to him. Investigators have learned the man is suspected to have been involved in a physical dispute with a second man in the 3900 block of Suitland Road shortly before boarding the bus.

Preliminarily, it appears he may have been armed with a gun during that dispute but did not bring it onto the bus.

The gun was recovered in the 3900 block of Suitland Road. At this time, PGPD officers are working to locate the man who was driven into Washington, DC.

This is an active and fluid investigation. If anyone has information, please contact Crime Solvers at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.