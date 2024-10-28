November 2024 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

This November, a month dedicated to gratitude, the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) invites you to participate in a series of special events that encompass honoring our veterans, engaging education opportunities for all ages, and a fascinating fossil lecture.

Additionally, don’t miss fun shopping opportunities in the Museum Store! For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Friday, Nov. 1 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Saturday, Nov. 2 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tour 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Step aboard the museum’s sailing skipjack for an up-close tour with crew members of her 56 ft. deck during the off-season. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sails, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Included with museum admission.

Saturdays, the month of Nov. – Pop-in with Poppie 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Make your Saturday afternoon memorable by coming to visit with our very own Pop Star “Poppie,” our Virginia Opossum. You can join the Poppie paparazzi in the museum lobby with one of our educational interpreters, learn all kinds of fun possum facts, and visit our Museum Store for possum fan gear. Since the welfare of our animals is our primary concern, Poppie’s ability to visit with her adoring public may occasionally be subject to change on short notice.

Sundays, the month of Nov. – Beyond the Displays: Artifact Stories 1:30 p.m.

Discover the history behind the emblem from a paddle wheel boat, the tools found in the blacksmith shop, and the Gov. R. M. McLane name board. Hear captivating stories about WWII’s impact on the Solomons community and uncover hidden pictures within the museum murals. It’s a unique opportunity to delve into local history and see these artifacts in a new light. Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, Nov. 7 & 14 – Sea Squirts 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Maryland Symbols – Dinosaur. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Nov. 9 – Jellyfish Day 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In November we celebrate jellyfish, the amazingly tentacled invertebrates of the Chesapeake Bay! Stop by to check out the Moon jellyfish exhibit and discover fun facts about the bay’s other jellyfish species through activities in our River to Bay Gallery. Activities and crafts included with museum admission.

Sunday, Nov. 10 – “On-Watch” Memorial Service 2 p.m.

Join us in thanking all our veterans for their service at the site of the “On Watch” statue at the end of Dowell Road in Dowell, Maryland. Refreshments will be served on-site following the program.

Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day Feature with Friends and Artifacts 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join CMM staff and local friends of the museum in this special event honoring the rich military history of Southern Maryland. This oral history event will allow attendees to hear firsthand accounts from veterans and community members, bringing to life the sacrifices and triumphs of those who have served. In addition, selected artifacts from the CMM collections with be on display, providing a tangible connection to our local military heritage. We invite visitors to write a letter thanking veterans for their service, which will then be delivered to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Free museum admission for active-duty military and veterans from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Creature Feature 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Come to the museum for the Monthly Mystery Creature Feature. Every second Tuesday of the month, the CMM Education Team will feature an animal in the museum lobby that is not normally on display. Learn about a new animal and discover the wonderful variety of creatures found in our local estuaries. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Check our social media feed for the big reveal on Monday to find out what Tuesday’s Creature Feature will be! Included with museum admission.

Sunday, Nov. 17 – Fossil Club Meeting & Free Public Lecture 2:30 p.m.

The CMM Fossil Club meeting is at 1:30 p.m., followed by a free public lecture at 2:30 p.m. in the Harms Gallery. Dr. Robert “Bob” Hazen will speak on: “A ‘Missing’ Natural Law of Evolution: Minerals, Fossils, and the Second Arrow of Time.” A pervasive wonder of the natural world is the evolution of varied systems, from stars to minerals to life. These evolving systems share three notable attributes: (1) they form from many components that have the potential to adopt vast numbers of different configurations; (2) processes exist that generate numerous different configurations; and (3) a few configurations are preferentially selected based on their advantageous traits. Physical laws, such as the laws of motion, gravity, electricity and magnetism, and energy, describe and explain the behavior of all kinds of everyday natural systems across space and time. We suggest that an additional “missing” law is required to characterize the wide range of complex evolving systems. Examples from the beautiful worlds of minerals and fossils, many from the famed Calvert Cliffs, illustrate this proposed new law of nature.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, Nov. 21– Little Minnows 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Maryland Symbols – Fish, for preschoolers ages 3 – 5, accompanied by an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Nov. 22 – Pink Friday: A Celebration of Small Businesses! 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Join the Museum Store for Pink Friday, a nationwide event dedicated to celebrating and supporting small and local businesses! Launched in 2020, this special day takes place annually on the Friday before Black Friday, encouraging everyone to shop small FIRST during the holiday season.

Pink is the new Black – so let’s kick off the festivities! We’ll be sharing more details as the date approaches, but here’s what you can expect: Explore Solomons with our event map, guiding you through all the participating Pink Friday shops. Enjoy exclusive deals, support your favorite local businesses, and collect fun pink swag as you shop from spot to spot! Your final stop? Simply Social Event Co., where you’ll be decked out in pink for a fabulous photo op and a chance to win an exciting grand prize for visiting every location! Stay tuned for more updates!

Thursday, Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving Day

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 29.