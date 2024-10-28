No Injuries Reported After Apartment Fire in La Plata

On Friday, October 25, 2024, at approximately 10:48 p.m., firefighters from La Plata, Waldorf, and surrounding departments from Charles and Prince George’s County responded to the 600 block of Zekiah Run Road in La Plata, for the reported apartment fire with subjects possibly trapped.

The 911 caller reported a stove fire in their apartment and expressed concern that other residents might be trapped in the other units. The caller was actively attempting to alert neighboring residents of the fire at the time of the 911 call.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes to find a 3-story garden style apartment with smoke showing. Upon further investigation, crews located fire in a second floor apartment.

49 firefighters responded, with the fire being extinguished in under 20 minutes.

All primary and secondary searches of the structure were negative.

No injuries were reported and the homeowners are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

All photos are courtesy of the La Plata and Waldorf Volunteer Fire Departments.

