UPDATE: CSM Professor Dead After Vehicle Crossing Double-Line Causes Serious Three-Vehicle Crash in Prince Frederick

UPDATE 10/28/2024: On October 28, 2024, at approximately 7:12 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau deputies responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision involving entrapment in the 6600 block of Hallowing Point Road (Rt. 231) in Prince Frederick.

Upon arrival, deputies confirmed that one driver was deceased and immediately requested the response of the Crash Reconstruction Unit to investigate.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Hyundai Kona, operated by Gina Taylor Johnson, 51 of Mechanicsville, was traveling east on Hallowing Point Road, passing Hallowing Lane. Behind the Kona was a 2019 Ford Fusion, operated by Stacey Breanna Herbert, 19 of Lexington Park, also heading eastbound. Meanwhile, a 2020 Nissan Rogue, driven by Carla Jean Poole, 52 of Hughesville, was traveling westbound, passing Seagull Beach Road.

According to witness statements, the Nissan Rogue crossed the double yellow center line, resulting in a head-on collision with the Hyundai Kona. The impact then caused the Nissan Rogue to collide with Ms. Herbert’s Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Hyundai, Gina Johnson, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. Carla Poole, the driver of the Nissan, was airlifted via Maryland State Police Trooper 2 to a local trauma center, where she remains in critical condition. Stacey Herbert, along with a juvenile passenger, was transported by ground to CalvertHealth Medical Center.

At this time, it remains unclear why the Nissan Rogue crossed the double yellow line. M/DFC Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it is asked to contact him at 410-535-2800 or via email at [email protected].



10/28/2024: On Monday, October 28, 2024, at approximately 7:14 a.m., police located a serious motor vehicle collision on Hallowing Point Road and Hallowing Lane in Prince Frederick.

A serious motor vehicle collision was dispatched which brought firefighters and emergency medical services from Calvert and Charles County to the scene.

The officer on the scene reported three vehicles involved with one unconscious and two trapped.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes to confirm two patients trapped with one patient unresponsive and not breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby.

First Responders pronounced one patient deceased on the scene.

The second trapped patient, an unknown aged female, was extricated in approximately 31 minutes after dispatch and flown to an area trauma center.

A third and fourth patient were transported with unknown injuries to an area hospital.

Route 231 / Benedict Bridge will have delays for the next 3+ hours for the investigation. Live view can be seen here.

The collision is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available. Hallowing Point Road (Route 231) is closed, use alternative routes of travel. As of 8:35 a.m.

