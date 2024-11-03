VIDEO: Impaired Woman Released One Day After Her Arrest Following Single Vehicle Rollover in Lexington Park

UPDATE 11/4/2024: A mugshot has been requested as Arnett was released the day after her arrest on an unsecured personal bond of $5,000

Hakietta Danise Arnett age 49 of Glen Burnie, has been charged with the following below.

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

On Monday, October 28, 2024, at approximately at 2:36 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of the Rod N Reel located at 18161 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the serious motor vehicle collision with rollover and possible entrapment.

911 callers reported a single vehicle rolled over multiple times with one or two subjects possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle on its roof with the operator out of the vehicle.

The adult female was confirmed to be the only occupant of the vehicle and denied injuries. All fire and EMS were placed in service.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office performed standardized field sobriety testing on the scene and placed the woman into custody, who refused to perform further testing afterwards.

Preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road when the vehicle left the roadway on the right shoulder, struck multiple mailboxes and a drainage ditch/driveway which sent the vehicle airborne, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof.

No injuries were reported.

