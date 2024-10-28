Public Perception of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office: A Year Later, Praise for Deputies, but Criticism for Leadership

Over a year ago, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the results of a community survey they initiated to gauge public perception of law enforcement in the county. Although the survey allowed residents to express their views, many now feel that little has changed since the Sheriff’s Office made this information public. While there is strong praise for the deputies serving on the frontlines, criticisms of the leadership and command staff persist, especially when it comes to transparency, strategic direction, and the handling of rising crime.

Across the community, deputies are recognized as the essential protectors of St. Mary’s County. From responding to emergencies to maintaining a visible presence in schools and neighborhoods, their efforts have not gone unnoticed. Many residents expressed their gratitude for the professionalism and dedication of deputies, often highlighting the risks they take to keep the county safe.

One survey respondent shared, “The deputies do their jobs with integrity and courage, and they are a crucial part of our community. We are fortunate to have them.” The appreciation for deputies has remained consistent throughout the past year, with the community recognizing their tireless work, even as larger structural concerns linger.

However, while the deputies continue to receive praise, criticisms of the Sheriff’s Office leadership and command staff have only intensified. A significant portion of residents remain concerned about the leadership’s lack of transparency and strategic direction, particularly as violent crime continues to rise.

One of the major issues raised in the survey was inability of Sheriff Steven A. Hall and Major Clayton O. Safford, the Assistant Sheriff, to craft and implement a comprehensive strategy to address the surge in violent crime, particularly among young adults. Despite the community voicing these concerns over a year ago, many feel that little has changed. The new Sheriff, elected with promises of reform and change, has not lived up to expectations for some residents, who describe the current leadership as “Tim Cameron 2.0,” implying that the new administration is simply a continuation of the previous regime’s ineffective policies.

The lack of a clear and proactive approach to dealing with violent crime has left the community frustrated. With homicides and violent confrontations among young adults on the rise, many feel that the Sheriff’s Office leadership has been slow to adapt, failing to provide the decisive action needed to curb the violence.

Youth violence has become a particularly pressing issue in St. Mary’s County, and the Sheriff’s Office has been criticized for not doing enough to address this growing problem. Many residents believe that the leadership should be focusing more on preventive measures, such as community outreach and youth engagement programs, especially in high-crime areas like Lexington Park.

The absence of these proactive interventions is seen as a failure of the command staff to adjust their approach to meet the evolving needs of the community. As one resident put it, “We keep seeing the same approach to policing, but the problems keep getting worse, especially with young people. There needs to be more done to keep them from getting involved in violent crime in the first place.”

One of the most alarming findings from the community survey was the perception that the Sheriff’s Office has lost control of crime, particularly in certain areas of the county. Over a year later, this sentiment persists. Violent confrontations involving young adults continue to escalate, leaving many residents feeling unsafe.

One respondent encapsulated this concern by stating, “It’s obvious the Sheriff’s Office has lost control of St. Mary’s County.” The failure to regain control and restore public confidence has become a central criticism of the Sheriff’s Office leadership. This perception of a lack of control only deepens the community’s distrust in the ability of the current command staff to effectively manage crime in the county.

Gun violence is another key issue that residents feel the leadership has failed to address adequately. As firearms play an increasing role in violent crimes across the county, particularly in areas like Lexington Park, residents have grown more frustrated with the perceived lack of law enforcement action. Several respondents mentioned that they no longer feel safe in their neighborhoods due to the increasing prevalence of gun violence, with some even considering moving out of the area.

The absence of aggressive strategies to combat gun violence is seen as a major failure of the Sheriff’s Office. Residents are calling for stronger measures, such as gun buyback programs, increased patrols, and partnerships with state and federal agencies to crack down on illegal firearms. However, the lack of action from the leadership has only deepened concerns over public safety.

In addition to strategic failures, many respondents in the survey raised concerns about a lack of transparency from the Sheriff’s Office leadership. Over a year later, this issue remains unresolved for many residents, who feel that the command staff is not being forthcoming with the community.

The public wants to see more transparency in how the Sheriff’s Office communicates crime data, handles internal matters, and sets its priorities. One of the biggest complaints is that despite the community survey and its findings being made public, there has been little follow-up or visible response from leadership. As one respondent noted, “We shared our concerns in the survey, but where are the results? We don’t see any changes.”

This lack of communication has eroded trust between the Sheriff’s Office and the public. Without a clear dialogue or demonstration of how leadership is addressing the issues raised, many residents feel disconnected from those at the top, questioning whether their voices are being heard or if their concerns are being taken seriously.

Another frequent criticism is the lack of leadership visibility, both in the field and in their support of deputies. Many feel that while deputies are risking their lives every day to protect the community, the leadership is not providing the necessary backing or presence. This disconnect is contributing to low morale among deputies, who are already stretched thin.

As one survey respondent pointed out, “Our deputies are doing all the hard work, but where is the leadership? They’re sitting in their offices while crime keeps rising.”

A year after the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released its community survey, the results remain a poignant reminder of the challenges facing law enforcement in the county. While the public continues to express deep gratitude for the deputies on the frontlines, frustration with the leadership and command staff persists. Issues like rising violent crime, youth violence, and gun-related offenses remain at the forefront of public concern, and many feel that the Sheriff’s Office leadership has failed to provide the transparency, strategic direction, and support necessary to address these problems effectively.

As the county looks ahead, it is clear that change is needed. Residents are calling for more accountability, clearer communication, and a stronger, more proactive approach to law enforcement. Without these improvements, the disconnect between the public and the Sheriff’s Office leadership is likely to grow, further undermining public trust in the ability of the Sheriff’s Office to keep St. Mary’s County safe.