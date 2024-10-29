24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed, Second Injured After Crash Involving Cow

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision early Sunday morning. The deceased rider is 24-year-old Justin Crosby of Catonsville.

On October 27, 2024, at approximately 12:30 am, officers responded to the 3400 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road for an incident involving two motorcycles and a cow.

Once on scene, officers located Crosby on the side of the road suffering critical injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second rider was also located in the roadway with injuries. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed Crosby and the second rider were traveling northbound on Ritchie Marlboro Road. The second rider collided with the cow that had wandered into the roadway.

Crosby was able to avoid striking the cow but preliminarily appears to have lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail. The cow was killed during the collision.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 24-0063934.