Student Assaulted by Two Other Students at Milton Somers Middle School

October 28, 2024

Charles County Sheriff's Office CCSO Press Release stock photoOn Monday, October 28, 2024, at 11:04 a.m., a student at Milton Somers Middle School was attacked by two students.

No one was injured during the brief altercation, which was quickly stopped by school administrators and the school resource officer.

In accordance with Maryland law, the involved students cannot be criminally charged due to their ages.

The students will face disciplinary actions in accordance with the Charles County Public Schools Code of Conduct, and the school resource officer notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services for services as needed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact CPL Upshaw at 301-609-3282 ext. 0436.

This entry was posted on October 28, 2024 at 6:59 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Education, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.