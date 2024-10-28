Student Assaulted by Two Other Students at Milton Somers Middle School

On Monday, October 28, 2024, at 11:04 a.m., a student at Milton Somers Middle School was attacked by two students.

No one was injured during the brief altercation, which was quickly stopped by school administrators and the school resource officer.

In accordance with Maryland law, the involved students cannot be criminally charged due to their ages.

The students will face disciplinary actions in accordance with the Charles County Public Schools Code of Conduct, and the school resource officer notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services for services as needed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact CPL Upshaw at 301-609-3282 ext. 0436.