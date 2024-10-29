2-Alarm Townhouse Fire in Waldorf Deemed Accidental, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, October 27, 2024, at approximately 5:10 a.m., fire and rescue personnel from Charles and Prince George’s County were dispatched to the 11300 block of Golden Eagle Place in Waldorf, for the reported structure on fire.

While firefighters were responding to the scene, dispatchers advised they received multiple calls reporting the house is on fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find fire showing from the rear of the 2-story end of the row townhouse and quickly requested a 2nd alarm.

Over 60 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in 20 minutes, crews operated on the scene for over 2 hours

Photos are courtesy of D. Coates and Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Westlake Station 12.

The owner/occupants were identified as Victoria and Neiger Davis, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $400,000

The fire was determined to be accidental and there were no injuries. The fire affected the townhomes on both sides of the original fire location.

All families who were displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

