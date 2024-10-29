Lexington Park Man Charged in Series of Theft Incidents Across St. Mary’s County

Arlon Charles Menchion, 61, of Lexington Park, faces multiple charges of theft following three separate incidents across St. Mary’s County. Menchion is alleged to have stolen various items, including household goods and a car battery, from local businesses. Here’s a summary of the charges as detailed in court documents.

The first incident occurred on October 24, 2024, at Weis Markets on Point Lookout Road in Callaway. According to Deputy Bradley Kirscht, Menchion allegedly entered the store and placed six canisters of Folger Instant Coffee and four bottles of Mazola Oil, totaling approximately $129.90, into a shopping cart. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Menchion leaving the store without paying. Authorities charged Menchion with **Theft: $100 to under $1,500** in connection with this incident.

The second and third alleged incidents took place at Walmart on Miramar Way, with similar patterns observed.

1. August 27, 2024: Deputy J. Grant reported that Menchion was captured on surveillance placing Tide Pods and a Swiffer mop, valued at $124.00, into his shopping cart and exiting the store without payment. When employees attempted to question him, Menchion allegedly refused to stop and left the area in a blue Toyota Sequoia.

2. September 12, 2024: In a separate incident at the same Walmart location, Menchion allegedly took a car battery valued at $191.00. Deputy Grant stated that after Menchion’s receipt was requested by store employees, he reportedly became upset, grabbed the battery, and left the premises without paying, again in his blue Toyota Sequoia.

Menchion faces three counts of Theft: $100 to under $1,500 for the incidents at both Weis Markets and Walmart.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for December 6 and December 13, 2024, at the District Court of Maryland in Leonardtown.

