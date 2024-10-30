Police Investigating Dump Truck Crash That Killed Prince Frederick Man in Prince George’s County

October 29, 2024

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a dump truck that occurred in Brandywine on Monday. The deceased driver is 76-year-old Frederick Hand of Prince Frederick.

On October 28, 2024, at approximately 12:30 pm, officers responded to the area of Cedarville Road and Dent Road for a single-vehicle crash. Once on scene, they located the victim in the dump truck suffering from trauma. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation revealed Hand was driving northbound on Cedarville Road when, for reasons now under investigation, his truck left the roadway, ultimately striking multiple trees. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0064272.

