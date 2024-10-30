Police Investigating Assault at Green Door Tavern, Bartender Transported to Hospital with Injuries

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m., police responded to the Green Door Tavern located at 18098 Point Lookout Road in Park Hall, for the reported large physical disturbance.

Initial 911 callers reported 12 people were involved in an active fight, however, shortly after the initial 911 call, additional callers stated two suspects had assaulted the bartender, forcibly dragging her outside. Emergency medical services were requested for the adult female bartender, who sustained head and upper-body injuries and was later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the suspects had already fled the scene. Witnesses provided officers with a photograph of the suspect vehicle, which was identified as a 2001 Nissan Sentra with Maryland Historic Registration plates reading “260L64.”

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed that the incident began when at least two suspects entered the establishment and engaged the bartender in a verbal altercation. The situation quickly escalated as the suspects allegedly moved behind the counter and suddenly assaulted the bartender.

Multiple patrons intervened, attempting to stop the assault, leading to additional altercations in which at least four patrons were physically struck.

While no patrons required medical transport, some individuals displayed visible injuries, which were documented by police for evidence.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the assault.

Witnesses stated two females, and two males were involved in the altercation and fled in the vehicle pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional information and details will be provided when they become available.

