Twelve NAVAIR Employees Named Supervisors of the Year

Twelve Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) employee were named Supervisors of the Year at an awards ceremony held here October 24, 2024.

The awards serve to recognize individuals who exhibit exceptional dedication and skill in leading their teams, fostering a positive work environment and achieving results that have a profound impact to NAVAIR and the warfighter. This is the second year for the awards, which recognized 12 winners from 117 nominations.

“I’ve had experiences throughout my entire career where I’ve been able to look up and see great examples of leadership,” said Vice Adm. Carl Chebi, commander, NAVAIR, in his opening remarks. “To all the awardees here today, you are the best of the best. You are leading this organization of 44,000 strong, delivering game-changing capability up to the fleet. Continue to lead, grow and learn. Figure out what is working for you. Figure out how you will train the next generation of leaders. Figure out how you are going to personally grow.”

Chebi then presented Samuel Hotz, program manager, Adversary and Specialized Aircraft Program Office (PMA-226), his Supervisor of the Year Award and asked Hotz to explain his key to his success.

“I am smart enough to know what I don’t know and what I do know,” Hotz said. “I focus on the people. The most important part of your job is taking care of them so they can take care of the mission. I’m here because the people that I have make it an immense pleasure for me to serve them.”

In addition to Hotz, the winners of the 2024 NAVAIR Supervisors of the Year are as follows:

James Beavers, comptroller, Commander, Fleet Readiness Center (COMFRC) Headquarters

Mark Cusic, deputy director, FRC Mid-Atlantic, Naval Air Station Oceana

Paul K. Fonua, Weapons and Warfare Systems Test Department deputy director, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Point Mugu

Pedro Fuentes, vertical lift – aircraft overhaul and repair supervisor, FRC Southwest Naval Air Station North Island

Cmdr. Jason Jacdedt, officer in charge, FRC West Naval Air Station Lemoore

Collin A. Kyte, chief of contracting office, NAWCWD China Lake

Tracy McKay, Program Management Department branch head, Systems Acquisition Group, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Patuxent River

Ricardo “Richie” Mercado, Virtual Integrated Trainer Integration Management branch lead, Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) Orlando

Robert “Bob” Meseroll, supervisory engineer, Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) Software and Systems Test Engineering Branch, NAWCAD Lakehurst

Joshua Nix, aircraft and overhaul supervisor, FRC Southeast Naval Air Station Jacksonville

Michael Wagoner, Planning and Operations Division director, FRC East, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

McKay said she was honored and appreciative to the employees who nominated her.



“I see this recognition as a reflection of the team’s collective efforts and remain committed to supporting the warfighter,” she said. “My priority is to ensure my employees are successful, feel valued and supported, fostering an environment of trust and open communication. This acknowledgment inspires me to continue to promote collaboration and innovation, as our shared commitment drives our success. I am genuinely grateful for the recognition.”

Wagoner also thanked his employees for the nomination, which he said makes him feel like he stands among some of NAVAIR’s best leaders.

“I’m truly honored to accept this award with the utmost gratitude,” he said. “Leading people through challenging experiences and being a part of their success is what I enjoy most about being a supervisor. This award is a direct reflection of my teams’ hard work, dedication and passion. Together, we created a special atmosphere, and this award belongs to all of us. Being a supervisor means more than managing tasks; it is about empowering people, creating opportunities and fostering an environment where everyone can thrive. This recognition affirms that we are on the right path. I’m honored to be part of such an amazing organization, to have been able to lead teams with such hardworking and dedicated individuals, and I look forward to what we will accomplish together in the coming year.”

Meseroll said his engineering team inspires him to be at his best.

“I am honored to be selected as the NAWCAD Lakehurst Supervisor of the Year,” he said. “The leadership team at Lakehurst consistently sets the bar high for ALRE products, and our employees have risen to the challenge every time with cost effective fleet support and product delivery to keep the warfighter prepared to win. I couldn’t be more proud of the dedication demonstrated by my branch’s employees to support the fleet 24/7, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead them.”

Chebi ended the ceremony by thanking everyone for their hard work.

“I cannot say thank you enough for what you are doing to make sure the fleet, our sons and daughters, have the capabilities they need to deliver successfully and return home safely,” he said. “As the NAVAIR commander, and as a dad, thank you.”