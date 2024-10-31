Maryland Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Over Six Unlawful Exhibition Events in PG and Anne Arundel, Two Arrests Made and Stolen Corvette Recovered

Members from the Maryland Car Rally Task Force working in collaboration with the Maryland State Police Special Operations Division and allied police agencies disrupted six unlawful exhibition driving events throughout Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties Saturday night.

Police responded to several locations where up to 350 participants gathered in parking lots attempting to shut down intersections throughout the county. Police responded to the following locations at the approximate times:

11:15 p.m.: 12011 Indian Creek Court, Beltsville, MD

12011 Indian Creek Court, Beltsville, MD 11:30 p.m.: 4392 Nicole Drive, Lanham, MD

4392 Nicole Drive, Lanham, MD 11:50 p.m.: 6000 Columbia Park Road, Hyattsville, MD

6000 Columbia Park Road, Hyattsville, MD 12:35 a.m.: 2060 Brentwood Road NE, DC

2060 Brentwood Road NE, DC 1:01 a.m.: 2384 Brandermill Road, Gambrills, MD

2384 Brandermill Road, Gambrills, MD 1:25 a.m.: 2300 Craftsman Circle, Hyattsville, MD

Arrests were made that evening with additional participants having been charged from prior events. Additionally, police recovered a stolen Chevrolet Corvette during the initiatives. The individuals arrested and/or charged include:

Shakari Prue, 21 of Jessup, Maryland – charged with disorderly conduct, exhibition driving and other traffic-related offenses.

Anthony Sandoval, 19 of Parkville, Maryland – charged with disorderly conduct, riot, fireworks discharge without a permit, and fireworks possession without a permit.

Since June 2024, the Maryland Car Rally task force has focused on investigating and addressing exhibition driving events, knowns as ‘takeovers’. These illegal activities involve blocking public roads for dangerous stunts, disrupting traffic, causing property damage and posing risks to the public.

Increased patrols in identified hotspot areas have been conducted along with comprehensive investigations to identify and charge those involved. This proactive approach includes enhanced traffic enforcement and the initiation of criminal investigations against the perpetrators.

The Maryland Car Rally task force includes the Maryland Department of State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Baltimore City Police and police departments in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties. The combined efforts continue to be instrumental in effectively addressing illegal exhibition driving across the designated regions.

By collaborating our concentrated enforcement and investigative efforts strategically, particularly in areas where these incidents are most prevalent, the task force aims to mitigate the impact of these dangerous events on public safety and, thereby fostering a safer environment for all Maryland residents.