Four Suspects from Alabama and Tennessee Arrested for “Pigeon Drop” Scam; Police Seeking Additional Possible Victims

The PGPD’s Financial Crimes Unit identified four suspects who targeted an elderly woman last week in a “pigeon drop” scam in the county. A pigeon drop scam involves convincing a victim to give the suspect(s) a large amount of cash as collateral with the hope of then sharing a sum of money.

The suspects are 77-year-old James Davis of Birmingham, Alabama, 64-year-old Connie Williams of Birmingham, Alabama, 59-year-old Mary Daniel of Antioch, Tennessee, and 36-year-old Kenneth Gooden of Birmingham, Alabama. They are charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the victim in District Heights. Detectives located and arrested the suspects in a shopping center in Clinton moments after approaching their next potential victim.

On October 22, 2024, the victim called 911 to report she’d been the victim of a scam. She advised detectives that on October 21, 2024, she encountered two people, a man and a woman, outside of a business in the 7700 block of Marlboro Pike.

The individuals advised the victim they found a bag full of money and asked if it belonged to the victim which it did not. The suspects soon convinced the victim that instead of turning the money into police, they should donate it to charity. They then convinced the victim to withdraw money from her account so the newly withdrawn bills couldn’t be traced. Over a two-day period, the victim withdrew nearly $40,000 from her account which the suspects ultimately stole.

Using various investigative techniques, Financial Crimes Unit detectives located the suspects on October 24, 2024, at a shopping center on Woodyard Road in Clinton. Two of the suspects were seen approaching another elderly woman in a parking lot. The suspects were taken into custody.

Detectives believe these suspects likely targeted other victims in our county and would like for any victims who haven’t done so, to please report the crime, regardless of whether the victim suffered a financial loss.

The PGPD reminds residents to never give money or financial information to anyone who you just met in person, online or on the phone. If something seems to be good to be true, it usually is.

Anyone with information on these suspects or who could be a potential victim and would like to speak to a PGPD Financial Crimes Unit detective may call 301-516-1464.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous.

