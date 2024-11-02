Is Your Child’s Safety Seat Installed Correctly? Find Out at Our Free Safety Seat Check Event!

Ensuring your child’s safety while on the road starts with a properly installed car seat. But did you know that a large percentage of car seats are incorrectly installed? The Maryland State Police in Leonardtown is here to help! They are offering a free Child Safety Seat Check on Friday, November 15, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at LPVRS, 21685 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

What to Expect:

A certified technician will complete a car seat installation checklist and help ensure your car seat is properly installed.

Appointments take approximately 45 minutes per car seat, providing ample time to learn how to make adjustments as your child grows.

The technician will also show you the best practices for installing and using the car seat to maximize safety.

Tips for a Successful Appointment:

Practice makes perfect: Try installing the car seat yourself before the appointment, so you can better understand any difficulties.

Come prepared: Bring your vehicle’s owner manual, your child’s height and weight information, and all car seats you wish to install.

Register for Your Appointment Now!

Registration is free but required to attend, as each appointment slot is reserved for one car seat. If you have multiple car seats, you’ll need to book separate time slots for each. Slots begin at 9:30 a.m., and spaces are limited, so make sure to register early!

You can easily sign up by scanning the QR code on the flyer or visiting the provided link. Don’t miss this opportunity to keep your loved ones safe on the road!

The event is brought to you by the Maryland State Police Leonardtown in partnership with Safe Kids Worldwide. Take a proactive step in ensuring your child’s safety today.

Event Details at a Glance:

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: LPVRS, 21685 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Register: Scan the QR code on the flyer or visit the registration page for your appointment.

Ensure your child is riding safely and confidently—join us for the 2024 Child Safety Seat Check event and drive with peace of mind.

