Temple Hills Man Sentenced to 8 years in prison for Armed Robbery in Waldorf

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, October 25, 2024, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Monise A. Brown sentenced Antoine Jamel Bailey, 21, of Temple Hills, to 8 years in prison for two counts of Armed Robbery. Upon release, Bailey will be on supervised probation for five years.

On October 17, 2024, Bailey pled guilty to the aforementioned charges.

On September 11, 2023, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bank of America located in the 3200 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery.

An investigation revealed that a female victim went to the bank’s ATM to withdraw money. As she was walking back to her vehicle, she saw the suspect, later determined to be Bailey, walk toward her; however, she thought he was going to the ATM. When the victim got into her vehicle, Bailey pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her brother, who was located on the passenger side of the vehicle. The brother’s window was rolled down halfway.

Bailey demanded that the two victims give him all their belongings. The female victim gave Bailey her purse, keys to her vehicle, and cell phone. Her brother gave Bailey his cell phone. Bailey then fled the area.

On September 19, 2023, officers in Prince George’s County apprehended Bailey during an armed robbery at another Bank of America. Bailey matched the description of the suspect of the armed robbery that occurred in Charles County on September 11, 2023, and his DNA was located on the exterior of the victim’s vehicle. Cell phone records also placed Bailey in the area during the robbery on September 11, 2023.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie told the judge, “This crime was exceptionally violent and targeted innocent citizens going about their lives.” He furthered that, “This is an extremely serious case to the State.”

Bailey was sentenced to the following:

Armed Robbery

20 years suspend all but 8 years

Armed Robbery

10 years with all suspended

Concurrent to Count 1

5 years of supervised probation