St. Mary’s County Group Violence Intervention Program Releases New Video About Local Violence Prevention Efforts

The St. Mary’s County Group Violence Intervention (GVI) collaboration is releasing a new video discussing the effects of gun violence in the St. Mary’s County Community. The video will premiere on each of the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) Facebook pages and YouTube channels on November 1, 2024, at 4 p.m.

The video interviews three families in the St. Mary’s County community who have been affected by gun violence, and also key leaders within the GVI Program from SMCHD, SMCSO, and other community partners. The video discusses how violence is a public health and public safety issue that can be addressed through community intervention. It highlights that there is a network of partners available to support those who have been affected by violence. The GVI Program is working towards reducing arrests and incarcerations, building trust, and decreasing incidents of violence overall.

“Violence deeply impacts families and close-knit communities such as ours,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “The GVI Program addresses some of the contributing factors to violence and focuses on helping people make safer and healthier decisions.”

“When you consider the damage being done by senseless gun violence in our country, state, and county, it begs for new thoughts, new strategies, and new forces to effect change,” said Sheriff Steve Hall. “This is GVI for us. It is stepping into the homes of those involved in or suspected of being involved in gun violence to change their thinking and behavior. Speaking directly to those at risk of being involved in violent crime may be the catalyst to help them see their God-given potential and value to our community. This approach offers a path to redirect their lives and change the trajectory of gun violence. Nothing is more worthy of our collective efforts than this endeavor to save lives.”