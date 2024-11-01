16-Year-Old and 17-Year-Old Indicted for String of Armed Carjackings

The two teenagers are charged in connection with nine cases – seven armed carjackings, one attempted armed carjacking and a stolen vehicle

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit’s extensive investigation into a string of armed carjackings resulted in an indictment against two teenagers – a 16-year-old male from Upper Marlboro and a 17-year-old male from Lanham. Both suspects are charged as adults.

The two teenagers are charged in connection with nine cases – seven armed carjackings, one attempted armed carjacking and a stolen vehicle. These crimes occurred between June 4, 2024, and July 9, 2024. All of the cases occurred in the areas of Bowie and Upper Marlboro.

The 16-year-old male was indicted on 43 charges of armed carjacking and related offenses.

The 17-year-old suspect was indicted on 31 counts of armed carjacking and related offenses.

All of the carjacked vehicles have been recovered.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Carjacking Interdiction Unit at 301-516-3788.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0035091.