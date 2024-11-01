Statement from Sheriff Troy D. Berry Regarding Recent Community Meeting

Charles County, Maryland – On October 30, Sheriff Troy D. Berry was invited to attend a community meeting in Bryans Road, Maryland.

This meeting was convened to address community concerns, including the Charter Form of Government Proposal, which is on the Maryland ballot as a referendum.

Sheriff Berry spoke to the community about the heightened emotions on both sides of the issue and he expressed significant reservations about the implementation of the Charter Form of Government, and its adverse impacts, including:

Reduction of voting power of the citizens

Diminished responsibility of the Sheriff’s Office

Expansion of local government, causing excessive government spending

If the referendum for the Charter Form of Government does not pass, Sheriff Berry expressed concern that other elected officials may propose legislation to the Maryland General Assembly that would negatively impact the Office of the Sheriff in Charles County. However, Sheriff Berry also emphasized that whether or not the initiative for the Charter Form of Government passes, he embraces every opportunity to work with all elected officials and community leaders to address the issues of the citizens.



Sheriff Berry expressed specific concerns about communications he received directly and indirectly from individuals who expressed their displeasure with him attending this meeting and speaking in opposition to the Charter Form of Government.

Following the meeting, an elected official issued a press release demanding the Sheriff retract or clarify comments implying that “elected Delegates had threatened him.” The characterization is not accurate. “It has never been my style or even in my character to disparage or mischaracterize anyone or any group, and I stand firmly by everything I said at the meeting.”

Sheriff Berry’s comments were made as a tax-paying citizen, community leader, and elected official. He also stated, “I would say to my community leaders and fellow elected officials, because we disagree on an issue does not make us enemies. We just have a difference of opinion.”

In the spirit of transparency and to watch and hear exactly what was said, the agency has attached a link to the video here.