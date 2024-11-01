Respiratory Infections in St. Mary’s County, Health Department Resources, Prevention and Treating Illnesses in Peak Infection Season

As the country navigates peak respiratory infection season, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) reminds county residents of local resources to help with preventing and treating illness.

Common respiratory infections this season include influenza (flu), COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and pertussis (whooping cough). Symptoms can include sore throat, cough, headache, stuffy nose, and fever.

SMCHD encourages community members to prevent or minimize the spread of illness by staying up-to-date with vaccines and utilizing testing resources when needed.

Stay up-to-date with vaccines

SMCHD encourages annual flu vaccines for all persons aged 6 months and older. New updated COVID-19 vaccines have better coverage of currently circulating variants of COVID-19 and are approved for those aged 6 months and older. The RSV vaccine is available for adults 75 and older and for adults 60–74 who are at higher risk of severe illness.

Infants under 8 months of age who are born during or entering their first RSV season should receive a dose of RSV monoclonal antibody. Infants aged 8-19 months who are at increased risk for severe RSV should receive a dose before their second RSV season.

This includes children who were born prematurely, have chronic lung disease, or have severe immunocompromise. Pregnant people should consult with their healthcare provider to determine if and when the RSV vaccine is appropriate for them to receive. Most adults should get an updated Tdap vaccine every 10 years for tetanus; this includes protection against pertussis and diphtheria.

Many local pharmacies and primary care offices offer vaccines. In addition, SMCHD is offering vaccine clinics for the seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines; these vaccine clinics are for children aged six months to 18 years. No appointments are necessary.

Clinics have been scheduled for the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, November 6, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Drive-thru clinic at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Rd in Lexington Park

Tuesday, November 12, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Walk-in clinic at the Margaret Brent Middle School-Based Health Center, located behind the school building at 29675 Point Lookout Road Mechanicsville

Saturday, November 16, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Walk-in clinic at the Spring Ridge Middle School-Based Health Center, located at 29675 Point Lookout Road in Lexington Park

Wednesday, November 20, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Walk-in clinic at the Charlotte Hall Library, located at 37600 New Market Rd in Charlotte Hall

The Tdap vaccine, which includes protection against pertussis, is available by appointment at the SMCHD Main Office and the Margaret Brent and Spring Ridge Middle School-Based Health Centers. To make an appointment, call 301-475-4330 (Main Office), 240-434-6059 (Spring Ridge), or 240-434-6060 (Margaret Brent).

Get tested if you have symptoms

Testing allows community members to predict the days they are most contagious, notify contacts who may have been exposed, and start appropriate treatment to prevent severe illness and the spread of infection. SMCHD offers rapid PCR testing for flu, COVID, and RSV through its Health Hub and two School-Based Health Centers by appointment.

Rapid antigen self-test kits for COVID-19 are available from SMCHD locations and the three county libraries while supplies last. Every US household is eligible for four free at-⁠home COVID-19 tests delivered to the home – sign up at covidtests.gov.

For more information and additional recommendations to prevent or minimize illness, visit: