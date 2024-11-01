Zane Oliver Rettstatt, Jr

He is preceded in death by his father, Zane Sr. He is survived by his mother (Frances), sisters (Francine and Karen) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will be receiving visitors at 4pm Friday, November 1st at Brinsfield Funeral Home,22955 Hollywood Road Leonardtown, MD 20650 with a short service at 5pm. A Celebration of Life will follow at Bugeye Grill in Solomons, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hopkins Pediatrics in Zane’s name.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.
