Zane Oliver Rettstatt, Jr passed away on Oct 24, 2024 at the age of 64. He worked for over 20 years as a project manager for the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works, receiving a commendation for his dedicated service when he retired in 2022. He was a lifelong Redskins/Commanders fan and avid traveler. Zane could make friends anywhere, whether it was at a concert for a local band, a restaurant on Solomons Island or on a walking tour in Germany. He greeted everyone he knew with a warm smile and genuine affection.

He is preceded in death by his father, Zane Sr. He is survived by his mother (Frances), sisters (Francine and Karen) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will be receiving visitors at 4pm Friday, November 1st at Brinsfield Funeral Home,22955 Hollywood Road Leonardtown, MD 20650 with a short service at 5pm. A Celebration of Life will follow at Bugeye Grill in Solomons, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hopkins Pediatrics in Zane’s name.

