OSCM(SW) Robert Alfred Clements, USN, (Ret.), 81, of Valley Lee, MD passed away on October 25, 2024 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on October 14, 1943 in Ridgeland, SC to the late Robert James Clements and Dorothy (nee: Wiggins) Clements Smith.

He was a remarkable individual whose life was a testament to service, integrity, and love. He dedicated nearly 28 years to the U.S. Navy, enlisting in 1963 and proudly serving until his retirement as Command Master Chief of NAS Patuxent River and NATC in 1989. He exemplified leadership and commitment and, in March 1988, was a semi-finalist for the Navy’s top enlisted post of Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy. In the citation, Rear Admiral Calvert cited his ability to relate to the sailors on the deck plates and flight line as the single factor which set him apart and made him “the ideal candidate for the Navy’s most challenging post”. During his years in the Navy he accumulated 14 years of sea duty on six ships, earning numerous medals, awards and commendations, including the Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm Unit Citation. His unwavering sense of duty and his ability to judge character made him a mentor to many sailors. Upon his retirement, he then went on to work as a Civil Servant for another 13 years in OPSEC and special projects, earning many accolades and awards. Following his retirement from Civil Service he worked as a contractor where he supported efforts to sink decommissioned USN vessels, gathering valuable data through controlled explosions which was then used to improve future designs. Beyond his military and government accolades, he was the epitome of a role model. He embodied the values of hard work, honesty, and compassion. He was a loving husband, fiercely devoted to his beloved wife Karen Frazier Clements whom he married on April 16, 1988 at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station Chapel. He was a proud father and grandfather who cherished every moment with his family. He valued his community and helped those in need whenever possible, serving as a multi-year house captain for Christmas in April, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Cedar Point Federal Credit Union (37 years of volunteer service), Post Commander and life member of VFW Post 445, Moose Lodge 2393, Optimists Club, Fleet Reserve Association, Elk’s Lodge #2092, American Lodge No. 98 (Masonic Lodge), Scottish Rites Bodies and Boumi Shrine Temple of Baltimore. His love for the outdoors was evident in everything he did. Whether it was on the water in Maryland or in his home state of South Carolina, he found peace and happiness in nature. It was there that he felt most alive, surrounded by the beauty he so deeply appreciated. He held a wealth of knowledge and experience about the sea and navigation; and lived most of his life on the water. He loved fishing and crabbing in addition to hunting, golfing, playing cards, and sharing countless “sea stories” with friends and family. The love and respect that he garnered from everyone who knew him is a testament to the man he was.

In addition to his beloved wife, Karen, Robert is also survived by his children, Tracy Lynn DuPree (David) of Seabrook, SC and Robert “Colby” Clements (Savannah) of Valley Lee, MD; siblings: “Ann” Horry of Okatie, SC, William “Billy” Clements (Christine) of Ridgeland, SC, Shirley Barker of Beaufort, SC, Wallace Smith (Genie) of Ridgeland, SC, and Jane Raymond (Buster) of Leisure City, FL; granddaughters: Jessica Ann DuPree of Charleston, SC, Aubry Michelle DuPree of Sausalito, California and Harper Kay Clements of Valley Lee, MD; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori “Michelle” Clements and brother, Edward (Kathryn) Clements.

A Graveside Service will be celebrated on November 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC 29902.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Fisher House (fisherhouse.org), or the Daisy Fund (thedaisyfundpa.org).

