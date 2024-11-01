Emmett Lloyd Fowler IV, 31, of Aquasco, MD, passed unexpectedly on October 27, 2024. He was born on July 26, 1993 in Prince Georges County, MD to his parents, the late Emmett “Lloyd” Fowler III and Donja L. (Cook) Fowler.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emmett L. Fowler, Jr, Katherine E. Fowler and Raymond C. Cook, his half-brother, Joel S. Mitchell and his uncle, Michael L. Fowler.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother Wesley D. Fowler, his grandmothers Sharon G. Cook and Cathey Cook, his aunts Christina Rhodes and Donna Fowler, as well as half nephews, numerous cousins, and close family friends Don and Elaine Yeager.

Emmett graduated from Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf, MD in 2011. He received his welding certification from the College of Southern Maryland. He had recently started a new job as an office supervisor at Coparts. Previousley, he was a welder/ironworker for Ironworkers Local 5 and had worked at several fabrication shops. He had an incredible work ethic and was proud of a job well done.

Emmett had a unique sense of humor and wit and was always a pleasure to spend time with. He enjoyed online gaming, anime, annual camping and beach trips with friends, and spending time with family.

He is well loved by his family and friends and is deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.