Josephine Carmella Stiles, aged 86, of Hughesville, MD, peacefully passed away on October 28, 2024, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born on May 18, 1938, in Alexandria, VA, to the late Stanley and Lois Louise Rinaldo.

Josephine dedicated more than 25 years as a bookkeeper at Alexander & Cleaver Law Firm. She found joy in accounting and truly loved her profession. She later was able to retire in 2012.

On October 3, 1961, Josephine was married to the late Bruce Stiles. They were blessed with two children, Sheila Pasquini (John) of Hughesville, MD, and Robin Stiles (Tabitha) of Hughesville, MD.

In her free time, she had time to pursue her love of shopping and playing poker.

Josephine was predeceased by her parents, beloved husband Bruce, and her brother Stanley Rinaldo, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, grandchildren Christina Pasquini, Nathan McNair, and great-grandchildren Mason Miller and Makenna Pasquini.

Service information to follow.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.