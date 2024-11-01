David Wayne Lamb Jr., 36, of California, Maryland passed away suddenly at St. Mary’s Hospital on October 27, 2024.

He was born on August 1, 1988, to Elizabeth Victoria Lamb and David Wayne Lamb Sr.

David was a kind and caring person; a true friend to anyone who knew him. He loved spending time with family. He was always there to lend a helping hand and had quite the sense of humor so you could always count on him to make you laugh. David was a trim carpenter by trade and loved working alongside his Dad on many homes throughout St. Mary’s County. In his free time David loved working on cars, building computers, fishing, playing video games, listening to music, and watching movies. His favorite hobby was collecting transformers; a hobby that began when he was five years old.

David is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Lamb (Vicky), his father, David Lamb Sr., his sister, Kaitlyn Lamb, and his grandmothers, Elizabeth Brooks (Elaine) and Nancy Caroline Lamb, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Though David’s time with us was too short, the love and happiness he shared with us all will forever remain in our hearts.

~Always together, never apart, maybe in distance, but never by heart.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2024 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

