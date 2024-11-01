$150,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Waldorf

Player triples prize in Oct. 30 drawing by adding Power Play option to ticket

We’ve got another big Powerball winner! Check your ticket closely for a $150,000 third-tier win if you bought one in Charles County for the Oct. 30 drawing. Adding Power Play to the ticket tripled the prize for the lucky player, who was among 6,810 Marylanders to score prizes of $4 and up.

No one hit the jackpot, which rolled to an estimated annuity of $54 million for the Nov. 2 drawing with an estimated cash option of $25.8 million.

The $150,000-winning ticket was sold by 7-Eleven at 11575 Berry Road in Waldorf. The winning numbers to match are 13, 22, 29, 43 and 58; the Powerball was 22 and the Power Play multiplier x3.

The holder of the Southern Maryland winning ticket is the 52nd third-tier Maryland Powerball winner of 2024.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions for claiming prizes are available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website. Prizes of more than $25,000 must be claimed through Lottery headquarters, either in person or by mail. Lottery headquarters is in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330, in Baltimore. An appointment is required to claim in person (no walk-ins). The appointment scheduling page shows all available appointment times.