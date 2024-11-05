Charles County Woman Humbled After Winning $150,000 With Powerball Ticket

UPDATE 11/6/2024: A Southern Maryland woman told Lottery officials last week that she deals with six-digit even seven-digit dollar amounts nearly every day. One would think, then, that the $150,000 Powerball prize she had just claimed wouldn’t phase her a bit. One would be wrong.

“It’s one thing when I see all those zeroes on a ledger sheet at work, when it’s someone else’s financial accounts,” the winner told us. “It’s a whole different story when your name is on the check.”

Only two days earlier, the Charles County resident was in a Waldorf 7-Eleven store buying Pick 4 tickets for the coming week. “Pick 4 is my real favorite,” she explained. “I have done really well with it.” While there, our winner decided to buy a Powerball ticket for the October 30 drawing. She says this is not uncommon for her, that she plays the multi-state game frequently, but not every time.

It was the next day that the financial guru discovered how successful her Lottery purchase had been. “I scanned the ticket at a store and the message read, ‘See Lottery.’” Unsure of what this could mean, she asked the clerk to scan the ticket. “When he handed me the printout with the $150,000 on it, I did a little dance right there at the counter.”

Our happy Southern Maryland winner has the 7-Eleven store at 11575 Berry Road to thank for issuing her lucky Powerball ticket. And though she used two combinations that she had picked out herself on the ticket, her big win came from the line with the Quick Pick combination.

11/01/2024: Player triples prize in Oct. 30 drawing by adding Power Play option to ticket

We’ve got another big Powerball winner! Check your ticket closely for a $150,000 third-tier win if you bought one in Charles County for the Oct. 30 drawing. Adding Power Play to the ticket tripled the prize for the lucky player, who was among 6,810 Marylanders to score prizes of $4 and up.

No one hit the jackpot, which rolled to an estimated annuity of $54 million for the Nov. 2 drawing with an estimated cash option of $25.8 million.

The $150,000-winning ticket was sold by 7-Eleven at 11575 Berry Road in Waldorf. The winning numbers to match are 13, 22, 29, 43 and 58; the Powerball was 22 and the Power Play multiplier x3.

The holder of the Southern Maryland winning ticket is the 52nd third-tier Maryland Powerball winner of 2024.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions for claiming prizes are available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website. Prizes of more than $25,000 must be claimed through Lottery headquarters, either in person or by mail. Lottery headquarters is in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330, in Baltimore. An appointment is required to claim in person (no walk-ins). The appointment scheduling page shows all available appointment times.