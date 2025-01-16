UPDATE: Police Arrest Third Suspect in Lexington Park Shooting

UPDATE: Charles Henry Thompson, 30, of Lexington Park, was arrested and is currently being held at the the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Thompson faces the following charges, according to court documents:

Attempted First-Degree Murder (Felony)

Attempted Second-Degree Murder (Felony)

First-Degree Assault (Two Counts – Felony)

Second-Degree Assault (Two Counts – Misdemeanor)

Armed Robbery (Felony)

Robbery (Felony)

Use of a Firearm in a Felony/Violent Crime (Misdemeanor)

Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence (Felony)

Possession of a Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a Handgun in a Vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a Loaded Handgun on a Person (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a Handgun on a Person (Misdemeanor)

Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 (Misdemeanor)

Attempted Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor)

Rogue and Vagabond (Misdemeanor)

Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Assault (Misdemeanor)

Conspiracy to Commit Second-Degree Assault (Misdemeanor)

11/1/2025: In a coordinated effort, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended two suspects on October 31, 2024, in connection with a recent shooting incident in Lexington Park.

Mark Albert Fenwick Jr., 32, of Park Hall, and Jarrell Raheim Johnson, 36, of Prince Frederick, were both detained in Prince Frederick and subsequently transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

The third suspect, Charles Henry Thompson, 30, of Lexington Park, remains at large.

The arrests are related to a shooting that took place on October 30, 2024, in the 22000 block of Valley Estates in Lexington Park. Authorities are actively searching for Thompson, described as a Black male approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 162 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Community members with any information on his whereabouts are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Following the arrest, Fenwick faces a total of nine charges, including attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery, theft, unlawful vehicle taking, and rogue and vagabond.

Johnson faces charges for being an accessory after the fact.

The case is under investigation, led by Detective Kortnie Marsch of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with further information on this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Marsch at 301-475-4200, ext. 8179, or via email at [email protected].

Charges Against Mark Albert Fenwick Jr.:

Attempted First-Degree Murder Attempted Second-Degree Murder First-Degree Assault (Two Counts) Second-Degree Assault (Two Counts) Armed Robbery Robbery Theft: $100 to under $1,500 Attempted Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking Rogue and Vagabond