Waldorf Woman Charged with Burglaries at Leonardtown Apartment Complex

Lashawn Nicole Lewis, age 50, of Waldorf, faces two felony charges of second-degree burglary after her arrest on October 30, 2024, at an apartment complex in Leonardtown. According to court documents, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy James Morgan responded to a call reporting a break-in at on Hamptons Blvd. around 8:30 a.m. on the morning of the incident.

Upon arrival, Deputy Morgan spoke with the office manager, who stated that sometime during the night of October 29, 2024, Lewis allegedly entered the apartment complex’s mail room. According to the manager, Lewis opened multiple packages, removing items from them. The manager also reported that Lewis gained entry into a storage unit rented by a tenant, and began removing items. When confronted, Lewis allegedly claimed, “The unit belonged to her,” the manager told police.

Deputy Morgan approached Lewis, who was located inside the a storage area for one of the Apartments. After identifying her through her Maryland driver’s license as Lashawn Nicole Lewis, the officer observed several items belonging to the victim scattered across the floor. Lewis explained that she was “organizing the storage unit and separating ‘her stuff’ from the rest” but later admitted, “Not all of that stuff is mine.” Lewis complied with Deputy Morgan’s request to step away from the storage unit and waited while police contacted the tenant, who confirmed he did not know Lewis and had not given her permission to enter the storage area.

Further investigation led Deputy Morgan to the mail room, where Lewis had opened various packages. “Numerous packages were opened, and items were missing,” the manager reported, showing the officer a suitcase that had also been opened, with items strewn on nearby chairs. Lewis was subsequently placed under arrest for burglary of the storage unit.

While conducting a search following her arrest, Lewis allegedly stated, “She had found some of the items,” according to the report. Deputy Morgan collected various items from her possession, including a mouth grill and seashells, as possible evidence in the case. During the arrest processing, Sergeant Bare, also on the scene, informed Deputy Morgan that Lewis had reportedly forced entry into a maintenance closet where additional items were missing. Sgt. Bare indicated that multiple opened packages with missing items were found, though the victims of these alleged thefts are yet to be identified. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Following her arrest, Lewis attended a bond review hearing on October 31, 2024, where Judge James Tanavage ordered that she be held without bond.

Lewis is represented by a public defender, and is expected to return to court for further proceedings on November 12, 2024, where a competency hearing will be held.