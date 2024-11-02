Leonardtown Man Charged with Assault and Theft After Domestic Dispute in St. Mary’s County

Leonardo Darrell Harrod, 41, of Leonardtown, has been arrested and charged in St. Mary’s County with first-degree assault and other related offenses following a reported domestic incident involving a weapon. The charges stem from an alleged confrontation on October 28, 2024, with his girlfriend, who claims she was threatened with a knife and assaulted. Harrod is currently being held without bond.

According to court documents, the incident occurred late at night on Point Lookout Road, where Harrod allegedly engaged in an altercation with the victim. She reported to police that Harrod became agitated and physically aggressive, ultimately holding a knife to her throat and making threats to kill her. She detailed that the dispute began as the couple drove back from a local establishment, during which Harrod took her phone and raised his voice over its contents.

As per the probable cause statement provided by Trooper Ethan Wheeler of the Maryland State Police, the victim managed to drive herself to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, where she sought safety and reported the assault. Officers responding to the incident apprehended Harrod later that night. At the time of his arrest, police reportedly recovered a knife and the victim’s phone from Harrod’s possession. The victim subsequently identified the items as hers.

In addition to first-degree assault, Harrod is charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and two counts of theft for allegedly taking the victim’s cell phone and car keys. These charges include both felony and misdemeanor counts. His initial bail review took place on October 30, 2024, where a judge ordered that he remain in custody without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 26, 2024.