Multi-County High Speed Pursuit Ends with Three Arrested Following Shooting in St. Mary’s County

On Friday, November 1, 2024, at approximately 11:50 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 45000 block of Breezy Lane in Hollywood, for the reported gunshot victim.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find a 19-year-old male suffering a gunshot wound to the upper-body. The victim was conscious alert and breathing.

Emergency medical services transported the victim to the Maryland State Police Aviation Command Hangar in Hollywood, where Trooper 7 transported the male victim to an area trauma center.

No other injuries have been reported.

As police responded to the scene, officers located the suspect vehicle, a white Dodge Ram pickup truck bearing Virginia registration plates, fleeing down Mervell Dean Road at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated and lasted over 30 miles, reached speeds over 110 mph and ended in the area of Route 301 and Mitchell Road in La Plata.

Police advised three black males and one black female fled from the vehicle and ran through multiple residence yards, a field and wooded area. Maryland State Troopers advised all units to use caution as the male driver was armed with a firearm.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 responded to assist with the search.

One female was placed into custody a short time later, and during the search for the three male suspects, one of the suspects called 911 stating he was the driver of the vehicle and that he was being held hostage. The male suspect who called 911 exited the woods and was placed into custody without further incident.

In total, one female and two males are in custody. The fourth suspect was not located as of 3:00 a.m.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, La Plata Police Department, Maryland State Police Aviation, Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and La Plata Barrack responded and assisted with the pursuit and search for over 3 hours.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

