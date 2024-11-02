House Under Construction Destroyed After Early Morning Fire in Hollywood, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, November 2, 2024, at approximately 1:10 a.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Bay District, Solomons, Second District, Seventh District, Mechanicsville and NAS Patuxent River responded to the area of Clarkes Landing Road and John Cameron Way in Hollywood, for the reported house on fire.

Multiple 911 callers advised they couldn’t provide an address, but a house under construction in the area was fully engulfed.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a 1-story residence which was under construction, was fully engulfed in flames and declared a defensive operation only.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 45 minutes and operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

The Office of the Maryland Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

